ATLANTA -- At 33, U.S. Senate candidate Jon Ossoff is young enough to wear the "maverick" brand that's often placed on brash young politicians.
But Ossoff is no babe in the woods in the political arena, having narrowly lost a showdown with Karen Handel for her heavily Republican U.S. House District 6 seat in 2017, a race that was the most expensive such showdown in American history.
Undaunted by that tough loss, Ossoff, an investigative journalist who is CEO of Insight TWI, has set his sights on a higher prize: the U.S. Senate seat held for the past six years by Donald Trump acolyte David Perdue, a wealthy businessman who makes no bones that his allegiance is to the current resident of the White House.
"I can say up front, I am not running to be anyone's partisan soldier," Ossoff said in an interview with The Albany Herald, conducted via telephone from his Atlanta home, where he is self-quarantined with his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, an OB/GYN who tested positive for COVID-19 recently. "David Perdue is one of those politicians who puts his self-interest above those of the people he was chosen to represent. He's proud; he brags about making his money by outsourcing American jobs to Asia.
"The company he ran was sued for pay discrimination against women and minorities. In his world, the only person that counts is David Perdue."
The Democratic challenger warms to the subject of his opponent.
"I think it's important that the people of Georgia know that my opponent had no objection to handing out trillions of dollars to Wall Street investment banking firms to keep them afloat, but he's gone out of his way to fight against stimulus checks of $1,200 for working-class citizens," Ossoff said.
The young Democrat has made a campaign pledge not to accept donations from corporate political action committees. He contrasts that pledge with Perdue's fundraising methods.
"He sells his meetings for corporate PAC checks, can you believe that?" Ossoff said of the Republican incumbent. "He offers four meetings a year for $7,500 checks; that's documented. While my company is running a business expose' on corporate abuse of power, David Perdue is taking money from insurance companies and then fighting to take away the right of citizens who have pre-existing conditions to be insured."
Ossoff, whose latest campaign ad takes on the Trump administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, has first-hand knowledge of the virus' impact. Kramer tested positive for the virus, prompting Ossoff to get tested himself and to self-quarantine.
"I'm knocking on every piece of wood that's within 5 feet of me, but right now (Kramer) is doing better," the candidate said. "This is a strange sickness with a lot of ups and downs, but she's on the upswing now. We've known since March that people like Alisha, people on the front lines, are at greater risk for the virus. We weren't surprised when she got it. I had a negative test, but I'm remaining at home for a quarantine period before going back out into the public.
"It's undeniable that the federal response to the pandemic has been catastrophic from the beginning. Our political leadership denied the reality of the pandemic, ignored the best advise of experts and then tried to spin their way out of the problem. You attack a robust problem like this by listening to the advice of the experts, the people who have experience dealing with these type issues. But for months now, all we've got is a president putting out spin, and people like David Perdue repeating that spin verbatim. This pandemic is not about politics."
The latest polls conducted by various agencies show that Ossoff is either running neck-and-neck with Perdue, is ahead by a few points or is trailing by that same number of points, depending on which poll you believe.
"I don't pay much attention to polls," Ossoff said. "I look at the fact that tens of millions of dollars are pouring in to Georgia from out of state as an indication that this race is clearly competitive. The other side is afraid that more is going to come out about David Perdue not only not taking the (virus) threat seriously, but immediately after a briefing at the highest level going out and trading medical and casino stocks. He's trying to hide the fact that he refused to put his stock portfolio in a blind trust and that he dumped his casino stocks. He's laying low on that matter."
Ossoff said he became involved in investigative journalism as a career because of his interest in pursuing truth.
"So much of what passes for journalism now is garbage," he said. "The local, independent newspapers are being consolidated into companies who've politicized the news. These papers that citizens have relied on sometimes for centuries to tell them the truth about what's going on in their communities have taken a side in an effort to maximize profits.
"I certainly would support the bill to sustain local journalism that would keep independent, nonpartisan local newspapers open. There's nothing wrong with making a profit in a business, but a lot of journalists and a lot of news organizations now have no ethics, no desire to seek the truth."
Asked about the partisan nature of state and national politics, Ossoff said the "D" or "R" on legislation is not what will get his attention if he wins the Senate seat.
"I couldn't care less about political parties when it comes to serving the state I represent," he said. "There are two very real truths about our government: Corruption in Washington is a bipartisan problem, and extremism in Washington is a bipartisan problem.
"I am building a growing coalition of voters in rural Georgia because my platform is simple: I believe everyone deserves to have affordable health care; I believe we need to work on improving our infrastructure and utilizing clean energy, and I think we have to get 'dark money' out of politics. I think the people of Georgia want real leaders who will work to heal our country. Leadership by people like Donald Trump and David Perdue is terribly divisive."
