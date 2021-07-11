green heron.jpg

Nature photographer extaordinaire Ulf Kirchdorfer has given fellow Albany Herald readers another pretty face to look at as they enjoy their morning coffee. The subject of Kirchdorfer's latest masterpiece is a green heron.

 Special Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer

ALBANY -- Nature photographer extaordinaire Ulf Kirchdorfer has given fellow Albany Herald readers another pretty face to look at as they enjoy their morning coffee. The subject of Kirchdorfer's latest masterpiece is a green heron.

Tags

More Features

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos