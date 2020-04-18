ATLANTA -- Businesswoman Kelly Loeffler's short tenure as junior U.S. Senator from the state of Georgia has been a tumultuous one.
Even Loeffler's appointment by Gov. Brian Kemp -- on Dec. 4 last year, after senior Sen. Johnny Isakson announced he was stepping down for health reasons -- was steeped in controversy. Kemp surprised many state political watchers when he chose Loeffler over Doug Collins, who was recommended for the appointment by President Trump.
Collins is one of around 24 candidates challenging Loeffler for her seat in the Nov. 3 all-or-nothing special election that is one of the most unique in the state's history. But the businesswoman, who is CEO of the Bakkt financial service company and co-owner of the WNBA's Atlanta Dream, has also stirred up controversy separate from the political arena. Democrats have accused her of selling stocks -- and making a huge profit -- based on advance information about the coronavirus that quickly became a pandemic and all but shut down the U.S. economy.
Loeffler, sheltering in place at her Atlanta home, took a few moments from what has turned into days filled with phone calls and electronic meetings to talk with The Albany Herald about the pending campaign and her work to help the country and state deal with the coronavirus.
ALBANY HERALD: Thank you for this opportunity to talk with you. You (and Georgia's other Senator, David Perdue) were selected by President Trump as part of the task force to reopen America. What does that mean to you, and what do you see as your responsibilities as part of that task force?
KELLY LOEFFLER: It's really an honor to serve the people of Georgia and serve the people of this country on the task force. My business experience over the last nearly three decades is the primary reason I was selected by the president to serve on this task force, and I see our duty as working together to shore up the economies of Georgia and the nation. We've got to look at getting the country back to work and determining what action must be taken to do that while protecting the workers.
AH: This virus has devastated our economy. I realize it was an unknown when it came to our shores, but do you believe national and state officials have reacted to it properly?
KL: What I've seen during this virus is our country coming together to do our part in containing spread of the virus. The people of Georgia have heeded the call, sheltering in place, social distancing, wearing masks and gloves. I've seen hospitals with staffs not at maximum capacity working on the front lines to keep our country going. I'm proud of those efforts. This virus has been devastating: It's responsible for the loss of 22 million jobs, including one million in Georgia alone. I'm personally working long days, seven days a week, trying to connect leaders in Georgia with hospitals, food banks, farmers ... speaking with the president and members of his cabinet to make sure these vital parts of our recovery get the support they need. I've really focused on working with farmers; the country and the world rely on the food they grow.
AH: The CARES Act is infusing billions of dollars into the economy already. Is that the right approach for recovery?
KL: The CARES Act will be a temporary source of recovery, but it can't set the template for what recovery will eventually look like. We can't depend on the government; recovery will come primarily from the private sector. Our businesses must be resourceful and innovative. The government is there to be a safety net.
AH: With funding programs like the CARES Act, will "hot spots" like Albany be given any priority when it comes to recovery funds?
KL: There will be evaluations based on key factors, and there will be care taken to make sure crisis areas like Albany have the resources they need to come back. Albany's had a difficult time, and with seven rural hospitals having closed in Georgia in the last few years, it's critical that the hospital system there get the support to weather the struggle.
AH: You face a tough election to maintain your Senate seat. With social distancing, sheltering in place, no big events and other restrictions, how do you campaign?
KL: My No. 1 priority is to focus on supporting Georgia with any needs the state has. That's all I'm focusing on, delivering those needs. I want to do all I can do to help Georgia come out of this strong. I'll turn to campaigning when the time is appropriate.
AH: You've been an ardent supporter of the president since you've been in the Senate. Do his politics align with yours, or is it just following the (Republican) party line?
KL: My politics do align with the president's, but I support him because he's doing the job that needs to be done, and he's doing it in a challenging environment. His administration has done more in 3 1/2 years than any other recent administration: He's taken on China, brokered tough trade deals, he's a pro-life president. I'm proud to join him in helping lead our country through this crisis.
AH: You're a successful business person. Why get involved in politics?
KL: Several years ago, during the 2014 cycle, I started thinking about public office. I decided to stay in business a while longer, but when Sen. Isakson decided to step down, I decided to go ahead and put my name in the running. I was humbled to be selected by Gov. Kemp. I've been blessed to live the American dream, and I'm up there (in Washington) defending every Americans' right to go after that dream, to make sure nothing impedes their efforts.
AH: Democrats, your opponents and some in the news media are making your stocks issue a part of the campaign. How do you respond to questions about that particular issue?
KL: I've responded very directly to every question asked from Day 1. My husband (businessman Jerry Sprecher) and I built our careers with hard work and integrity. And the people of Georgia know I'm not going to do anything that would damage that integrity. I believe in capitalism over socialism, and I don't believe the American people are going to fall for what's being done with this issue.
AH: Have you been able to establish yourself in the Senate in the short time you've been there?
KL: I've demonstrated by my actions who I am. I work tirelessly, and I've done that since Day 1. That's why I've been selected to serve on the important Agriculture, Veterans Affairs and Health and Education Committees. It's part of my life's work to make a difference.
AH: I know your time is short; I'll ask one final question. The Senate has always been an old-boys network. You certainly don't fit in that respect. How have you been received in the Senate?
KL: I've been humbled by the warm reception I've received by Senators on both sides of the aisle. My colleagues see that I'm there to do the work I was sent to do, and they've warmed to that. I'm humbled to have been asked to sign onto a number of bills already, and I'm thankful for the support I've received. I'm thrilled to be serving the people of Georgia.
