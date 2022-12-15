ATLANTA – In an effort to enhance the customer experience while taking additional steps to protect personal information of claimants, the Georgia Department of Labor will allow a single sign-on to a claimant's MyUI portal that allows claimants to access multiple applications without having to sign into each online unemployment application.
Beginning Sunday, claimants will file claims, request a weekly payment, report weekly work searches, view monetary and eligibility determinations, change payment methods, and much more, all from within their portal. Claimants also will be able to see a list of issues on their claim that may be delaying a determination and/or payments and if applicable, the action needed to resolve the issue.
“We have taken several steps to make this process easier for Georgians while still meeting federal requirements,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said in a news release. “The balance is making sure we are still providing the security customers need to safeguard personal information.”
Butler also announced that Georgia's November unemployment rate was 3%, seven-tenths of a percent lower than the national November 2022 unemployment rate. Georgia’s November rate was one-tenth of a percent higher than October’s 2.9 percent.
Jobs were up 1,100 (0.0%) over the month and up 182,200 (3.9%) over the year to 4,833,600. Job numbers were at an all-time high in education and health services at 637,700. Job gains were also seen in accommodation and food services (4,300), management of companies and enterprises (700), state government (700), health care and social assistance (500), and administrative and support services (300).
The sectors with the most over-the-year job gains included accommodation and food services (31,400); health care and social assistance (21,700); administrative and support services (19,400); professional, scientific, and technical services (17,000), and wholesale trade (14,700).
In November, the number of employed residents was down 10,733 to 5,106,079 while the labor force has dropped 27,328 over the past five months. In November, the labor force decreased by 6,789 to 5,262,128. Over the past two months, the number of unemployed has increased by 7,879. In November, the number of unemployed saw a rise of 3,944 to 156,049.
There are more than 154,000 jobs listed online at EmployGeorgia.com. Market salaries for the jobs listed on Employ Georgia range from $23,000 to $100,300, showing a median salary of $43,400. Employers with more than 1,000 job postings include Wellstar Health System (1,400), Home Depot (1,300), Piedmont Healthcare (1,200), Northside Hospital (1,100), and Walmart (900). Industries with more than 10,000 job postings included health care (30,400), retail trade (14,500), accommodation and food services (13,000), manufacturing (10,500), and finance and insurance (9,600).
Initial claims were up 4,599 (22%) from October to 25,518 in November. Over the year, initial claims were up 8,324 (48%), the first over-the-year increase since February 2021.
For more information on jobs and current labor force data, visit Georgia LaborMarket Explorer to view a comprehensive report.
