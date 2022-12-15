Georgia Department of Transportation

Georgia's November unemployment rate was 3%, seven-tenths of a percent lower than the national November 2022 unemployment rate. 

ATLANTA – In an effort to enhance the customer experience while taking additional steps to protect personal information of claimants, the Georgia Department of Labor will allow a single sign-on to a claimant's MyUI portal that allows claimants to access multiple applications without having to sign into each online unemployment application.

Beginning Sunday, claimants will file claims, request a weekly payment, report weekly work searches, view monetary and eligibility determinations, change payment methods, and much more, all from within their portal. Claimants also will be able to see a list of issues on their claim that may be delaying a determination and/or payments and if applicable, the action needed to resolve the issue.

