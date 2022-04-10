LEESBURG — The Lee County Animal Shelter held a canine adoption event over the weekend. The event was sponsored by Tractor Supply onsite at that business.
Staff from the shelter was on hand to talk to interested persons about each of six dogs brought to the event. Shelter officials said that step is important so that adopted animals go to the right homes. With each adoption, consideration is given to matching the needs of both the potential owners and their future pets. They also collected monetary and food donations for the shelter’s operation.
In a little less than four hours, five of the six animals brought to the event were adopted.
Prospective adoptees who were unable to attend the event can always go to the Lee County Animal Shelter. The shelter is located on the corner of State Highway 32 and Mossy Dell Road. The shelter is under the supervision of county Marshall Jim Wright of Code Enforcement. It is staffed by Jessica Walker, Dana Mathis, Tanner Apperson and Tiffany Malszycki.
Most of the animals at the shelter are strays that are brought in by Animal Control Officers Sherman Martin and Kathy Mills. A small few are drop-offs by citizens who are no longer able or willing to care for a pet.
There are also satellite adoption locations at Petsmart and Pet Supermarket in Albany for some of the shelter’s cats. Also, both of these stores, as well as the East Albany Wal-Mart, generously donate food to the shelter from time to time.
Although the shelter operates 24 hours a day, it is open to the public from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Adoption fees vary per animal, but are usually around $120 to $130 per pet, which include ID microchip, shots, and neuter/spay costs.
Shelter staff encourage individuals or families looking for a new dog or cat as a pet to consider rescuing an animal from the Lee County Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.