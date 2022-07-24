LEESBURG -- The Lee County High School Distinguished Alumni Program Committee has announce the selection of seven recipients of the 2022 LCHS Distinguished Alumni Award.
The purpose of the program is to recognize outstanding alumni who have maintained a high standard of excellence and distinguished themselves through their work, personal accomplishments, or in the lives of others. These individuals exemplify the ideals of the Lee County School System and the community it serves and serve as role models for current and future Lee County High School students.
The 2022 Class of Distinguished Alumni are:
-- David Preston Daughtry, Class of 1994;
-- Curtis R. “Trey” Green III, Class of 1989;
-- Abigail Leigh “Abby” Phillips, Class of 2002;
-- Yolanda Michelle Robinson, Class of 2001;
-- Larry Eugene Tucker, Class of 1962 (posthumous recognition)l
-- Theresa West, Class of 1983;
-- Penny Wood Whitman, Class of 1995.
The Distinguished Alumni will be recognized and honored during LCHS homecoming festivities Sept. 29 and 30. They will serve as grand marshals for the homecoming parade on Sept. 29. Following the parade, the distinguished alumni will be honored at a banquet at The Bindery at Oakland Library. Tickets for the banquet will go on sale to the public in August.
On Sept. 30, the honorees will visit and speak with students in the Lee County School System. That evening, they will be recognized on the football field during homecoming pre-game festivities.
The Lee County High School Distinguished Alumni Program will select seven recipients every year. For more information on how to nominate a LCHS Distinguished Alumni, email patsy@leecountyfamilyconnection.org. Applications are available year-'round.
