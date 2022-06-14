Editor's Note: This is the first contribution from The Herald's now "foreign correspondent."
ATLANTA -- Now that I live in Atlanta and many of my friends are in Albany, I should probably purchase some manly stationary and start writing letters. I could tell people about my new life in the big city and how challenging it is to start over late in life. I might write about the Saturday-morning “Secret Garden” tour we signed up for or the Sunday-evening Concert on the Green we attended — both within walking distance of our house.
I might also share a few of the challenges of living in a new city. Like getting lost on my first morning walk or not knowing where most of my possessions are. It took us a week to find the TV remote. Oddly, there is something Christmas-like in opening a cardboard box and being excited to find something useful or being disappointed in its contents.
We need to find new doctors, a new dentist, and new radio stations for the car. We’re looking for the fastest routes to the bank, the hardware store, and — most importantly — the hospital. When we went to have the address changed on our driver's licenses, we found ourselves in what I will kindly call an “unfamiliar” part of town. Google maps had directed us to the location outside a largely abandoned shopping mall and if there was a government office inside, they had neglected to place any signs on the building.
We waited in the car for a few minutes before we got up the nerve to venture inside where we found the Department of Driver Services and its friendly, efficient employees. Appearances can be deceiving.
There is so much to tell you about my new life, I’m not sure where to begin.
Doug Gray from Fayetteville, Tenn., wrote about a project he calls “The Late, Great Letter Revival” in his May 23 Albany Herald guest column. Receiving a timely letter from a coveted sender, Gray suggests, can induce a euphoria that compels us to rip open the envelope as we walk in from the mailbox. I want to write letters like that.
But writing letters is something of a lost art. A generation ago, soldiers wrote letters from the war, lovers penned heartfelt missives, and spies used letters to send coded messages. Letters have even become historic documents. GPB and the History Channel programs always feature letters that provide insight into some famous person’s opinions, activities and frame of mind.
Ken Burns is the master of mining letters for historical context. One of the most moving letters I have ever heard was in Burns’ historic 1990 miniseries "The Civil War." A letter to his wife written by Maj. Sullivan Ballou on July 14, 1861, was introduced by narrator David McCullough and read by Paul Roebling with Jay Ungar's "Ashokan Farewell" playing in the background. Ironically, the letter was found in the major’s belongings and not delivered until after his death.
“My very dear Sarah,” the letter began. “The indications are very strong that we shall move in a few days — perhaps tomorrow. Lest I should not be able to write again, I feel impelled to write a few lines that may fall under your eye when I shall be no more.”
Maj. Ballou’s letter reads like poetry and is even prophetic when he asserts, “But, O Sarah! If the dead can come back to this earth and flit unseen around those they loved, I shall always be near you; in the gladdest days and in the darkest nights … always, always, and if there be a soft breeze upon your cheek, it shall be my breath, as the cool air fans your throbbing temple, it shall be my spirit passing by. Sarah do not mourn me dead; think I am gone and wait for thee, for we shall meet again.”
Sullivan Ballou was killed a week later on July 21, 1861, at the First Battle of Bull Run. His wife Sarah lived a long life and never remarried — perhaps because of Maj. Ballou’s unseen spirit flitting around.
I wish I could write as well as Sullivan Ballou. But although my aging, arthritic hands can still hammer a nail, open a jar, and hug my wife, they are unsteady and shaky enough to render my handwriting almost illegible. I don’t attempt hand-written letters because my cursive writing is more like Egyptian hieroglyphics.
I wonder what history will make of a 21st-century generation that doesn’t write letters anymore. These days, we prefer to generate posts, texts and emails that are brief, impulsive and superficial. They are at once as ethereal as a summer breeze and as permanent as a wart. A letter is a heart-felt expression of emotion. A letter can last for generations, or you can burn it and make it go away. When you hit send on that electronic message, it is out there forever — whether you like it or not.
A happy birthday wish on social media is not the same as going to the store, picking out just the right card, and mailing it to a loved one with a note and a gift. And if you are thinking about wishing your spouse a happy anniversary on Facebook alone, you had better be ready to sleep on the couch.
I can still manage hand-written thank you notes. They are brief and essential to good manners. But handwriting a full-length, multipage letter seems insurmountable. So, why not just type my letters? Well, the truth is that I cannot type. That’s right. Even though I have written countless stories for this newspaper, penned a couple of short non-fiction books and published two, 70,000-word novels, I am, at best, a hunt-and-peck typist.
So here I am submitting another column from Atlanta to my friends in Albany and the surrounding areas. It contains my personal observations. It is from the heart. And it is meant to help me maintain connections. But, thank goodness, it is not a hand-written letter. If it was, you might suspect that I am a spy writing in some secret code.
