Morgan Wright who received the Eagle rank, is pictured with his parents, Laurie and Holland Wright. Morgan is a 17-year-old senior at St. Teresa’s High School and is a member of St. Teresa’s Boy Scout Troop 3.
Nic Patton, who received the highest rank in Scouting, the Eagle rank, is pictured with parents, Sabine and Mike Patton. Nic is a 17-year-old Senior at Sherwood Christian Academy and is a member of St. Teresa’s Boy Scout Troop 3.
Jackson Belusko, who received the highest rank in Scouting, the Eagle rank, is pictured with his parents, Christine and Eric Belusko. Jackson is a 17-year-old Junior at Deerfield-Windsor School and is a member of St. Teresa’s Boy Scout Troop 3.
Ethan Harbuck, who received the highest rank in Scouting, the Eagle rank, is pictured with grandparents Kim & Marc Graber. Ethan, 16, is a junior at Lee County High School and is a member of St. Teresa’s Boy Scout Troop 3 and former member of First Baptist Church’s Troop 1.
Simon DeMott, who received the highest rank in Scouting, the Eagle rank, is pictured with his parents, Lisa and Jeff DeMott. Simon is a 17-year-old home-schooled senior and is a member of St. Teresa’s Boy Scout Troop 3.
Davis Nicholson, who received the highest rank in Scouting, the Eagle rank, is pictured with parents, Abby and Jackson Murphy. Davis, 15, is a sophomore at Deerfield-Windsor School and is a member of St. Teresa’s Boy Scout Troop 3 and a former member of First Baptist Church’s Troop 1.
Special Photo
Special Photo
Special Photo
Special Photo
Special Photo
