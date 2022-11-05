MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-Albany – Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany was recently awarded a project through a General Services Administration areawide contract to Georgia Power for the installation of electric vehicle chargers in support of an all-electric fleet of vehicles.

The effort consists of 21 charge points at nine locations throughout the installation as well as underlying infrastructure to support new requirements and ease future EV charger installation. MCLB-Albany is moving forward after taking advantage of Georgia Power’s "Make Ready" program, through which the utility is providing funding to construct the infrastructure between the existing electrical grid and new chargers.

