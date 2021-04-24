MARINE CORPS LOGISTICS BASE-ALBANY – Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Young, sergeant major for Marine Corps Logistics Base-Albany, will relinquish his post as the Base Sergeant Major to Sgt. Maj. Auburne I. Edwards II on Thursday at 10 a.m. during a ceremony aboard the installation.
Young will officially retire from the Marine Corps with nearly 30 years of active service.
Edwards will take over as the senior enlisted leader for MCLB-Albany following the ceremony after serving a successful tour as the sergeant major of Headquarters Battalion, 3rd Marine Division in Okinawa, Japan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.