specht standalone.jpg

Veteran Walt Specht of Leesburg raised his flag in honor of fallen American soldiers just prior to noon Monday. Specht said he "couldn't display my father's burial flag because it got moved when we redid the floors and closets and I can't find it. It is here somewhere and I will find it before Veterans Day." Specht's flag went to full staff at noon, and at 3 p.m. he blew taps "along with every other bugler in the East Coast, I hope." 

 Special Photo: Walt Specht

