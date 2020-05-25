ALBANY -- Veteran Walt Specht of Leesburg raised his flag in honor of fallen veterans just prior to noon Monday. Specht said he "couldn't display my father's burial flag because it got moved when we redid the floors and closets and I can't find it. It is here somewhere and I will find it before Veteran's Day." Specht's flag went to full staff at noon, and at 3 p.m. he blew taps "along with every other bugler in the East Coast, I hope."
