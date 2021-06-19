ALBANY -- Men gathered in the Billy Black Auditorium during Saturday's Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Men's Health Fair got more than just words of wisdom Saturday.
They were treated to a little tonsorial exhibition as well.
While experts talked about the importance of health screenings and overall health maintenance, master barbers Tosh Sevier, Marcus Scott and Rodriguez Graper offered hair cuts to go along with the words of wisdom, part of an experience Sevier and Phoebe Community Events Organizer Darrell Sabbs came up with to break down barriers men have built up when it comes to their health.
"Ain't no boundaries in the barber shop," Sabbs said. "We made it feel like a barber shop, where men talk about any- and everything. So we had conversations about men's health."
Sevier said such conversations are part of the "Shop Talk" program he and other area barbers have implemented into their daily hair stylings.
"We've actually been talking about important issues through Shop Talk for the last seven years or so," Sevier said. "It's started to gain momentum, primarily in the black community, in barber shops and beauty shops. We saw this as a great opportunity to start a conversation about men taking control of their health rather than waiting until they were sick to react."
Men who attended the 18th Phoebe health fair got to engage in a little man-type star gazing when they walked through the doors into the lobby of the Billy Black Building. Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Harry Douglas was standing at the door with Peach State Health officials to greet participants.
"Peach State Health asked be to take part in an event during the Super Bowl, and it was a great experience," Douglas, a Jonesboro native, said of his participation in Saturday's health fair. "I wholeheartedly want to help in any way I can; I want men to know that hope is not gone."
Douglas did offer a little shop talk as he waited for the barber sessions to start.
"With a new head coach, we're moving into a system where we'll run the ball and really utilize our tight ends," he said. "I also think it's time for Calvin Ridley to shine; last year with (now former Falcons' star receiver) Julio Jones hurt part of the time, Julio was 1A, but Calvin was 1B.
"I'm excited about this year."
After meeting Douglas, men registered with volunteers so that results of any health information that was gleaned from individual screenings could be mailed to them. Once the men's names were in the hospital's computer system, they were escorted to blood pressure, PSA, cholesterol and diabetes screenings.
Also at the health fair, COVID-19 vaccines were administered by Phoebe officials, booths were set up throughout the lobby of the building to provide valuable health information, and participants received goodie bags that included an event T-shirt and a fruit basket.
"I try to be a part of this every year, but we missed last year with COVID," Freddie Drayton of Sylvester said as he left the Billy Black Building. "I was glad they decided to have it again this year; this is something that's very good for the men of this region. It's a good way to keep things in check."
Added George Darrisaw Jr. of Albany, as Phoebe's Kami Jones drew blood from his arm, "This is something men can do for themselves every year; it's a fantastic benefit for our community."
