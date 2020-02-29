ALBANY — The Albany Woman’s club presented its Mother of the Year Award to Jan Swift recently.
The award winner is the mother of two sons, Bill and Tommy. The sons were not able to attend the ceremony recognizing their mom, so they sent beautiful messages by video as well as flowers.
Other family members who attended the ceremony were Swift’s sister-in-law, Fran Miller, and her niece, Debbie Wetherald, who pointed out that Jan considers her two sons her greatest accomplishments, but her nurturing love goes far beyond her biological children.
