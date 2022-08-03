ALBANY -- National Sisters Day is the first Sunday in August. This article is about the special love that the Weathersby girls have for each other.

Hilda and Keaton Weathersby are the sisters' parents. They had nine children, and six of them were girls. The sisters love their brothers -- Jimmy, Billy and Andy -- but this article is about the special bond between sisters. Sisters share a close relationship by blood or friendship. We have both.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.