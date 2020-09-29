WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos has recognized nine Georgia schools as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
“Congratulations to this year’s National Blue Ribbon School awardees,” DeVos said. “It’s a privilege to recognize the extraordinary work you do to meet students’ needs and prepare them for successful careers and meaningful lives.”
The National Blue Ribbon Schools award affirms the hard work of educators, families, and communities in creating safe and welcoming schools where students master challenging and engaging content. Now in its 38th year, the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program has bestowed almost 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools, with some schools winning multiple awards. Schools are eligible for nomination after five years.
The Education Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores, and graduation rates:
— Exemplary High Performing Schools: These are among their state’s highest performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
— Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools: These are among their state’s highest performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school’s student groups and all students.
Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites National Blue Ribbon School nominations from the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Private schools are nominated by The Council for American Private Education.
The 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools Awards Ceremony will be held virtually Nov. 12-13. Given the current situation regarding COVID-19, the Education Department will celebrate the 317 public and 50 non-public school honorees in the ways that are available, and they will each receive their plaques and flags via mail.
The following Georgia schools were recognized:
♦ Macon Academy For Classical Education, State Charter School District;
♦ Newnan Brooks Elementary School, Coweta County School District;
♦ Norcross Cornerstone Christian Academy, Private School in Gwinnet County;
♦ Stone Mountain DeKalb Early College Academy, DeKalb County School District;
♦ Rome Johnson Elementary School, Floyd County Board of Education;
♦ Jonesboro Martha Ellen Stilwell School, Clayton County Public School of the Arts District;
♦ Marietta Murdock Elementary School, Cobb County School District;
♦ Johns Creek State Bridge Crossing, Fulton County School District Elementary School;
Martinez Stevens Creek Elementary School, Columbia County School District.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.