Lexi Pritchard, left, receives the top Poultry Judging award from a member of the Poultry Science Association at the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference.

 Special Photo: Josie Smith

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Lexi Pritchard, a 12th-grade 4-Her from Oconee County, won the individual first-place award at the National Poultry Judging Contest held here recently as part of the National 4-H Poultry and Egg Conference.

Pritchard scored 1,350 points out of a possible 1,500 and received top honors as an individual competitor. She has been competing as a poultry judge with Oconee County since 2018. Poultry judging is one of the most popular contests in Georgia 4-H, with 560 students participating this year.

Josie Smith is the public relations coordinator for Georgia 4-H.

