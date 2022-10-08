paddle author 0.jpg

Outdoorsmen and -women are invited to join the Georgia River Network and the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. to help celebrate the launch of the latest edition of the Canoeing and Kayaking Georgia guidebook with author Suzanne Welander.

 Special Photo

FOLKSTON — Outdoorsmen and -women are invited to join the Georgia River Network and the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge on Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. to help celebrate the launch of the latest edition of the Canoeing and Kayaking Georgia guidebook with author Suzanne Welander.

Interested persons can sign up today by visiting the Georgia River Network website at garivers.org. Trip registration is $50, and there is an option to purchase the Canoeing and Kayaking Georgia guidebook included in trip registration. All proceeds from the event support the Georgia River Network mobile app project and the Friends of Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

Tags