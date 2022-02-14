ALBANY — Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital will be the first hospital in the nation to study new software’s effectiveness at detecting heart attacks in emergency patients. Phoebe has signed a business associate agreement and clinical trial agreement with HeartBeam Inc., a developmental stage digital health care company with unique electrocardiogram (ECG) telemedicine technology for heart attack detection.
Phoebe and HeartBeam will conduct a pilot study designed to evaluate the company’s emergency department myocardial infarction software products.
“We are excited to begin this study of electrocardiograms on chest pain patients previously treated in our emergency center to determine the technology’s effectiveness in rapidly detecting a heart attack,” Phoebe Vice President of Heart & Vascular Services Doug Gregory said in a news release. “Chest pain is the second-most common reason for an ER visit, with high costs associated with these visits. HeartBeam’s software is a promising solution for more accurate MI detection.”
The HeartBeam ED MI software product utilizes proprietary 3D technology to help emergency physicians achieve a more accurate and timely heart attack detection. Under the terms of the agreements, Phoebe will conduct a retrospective study in its main emergency center, using ECGs from previous patients who came to the ER because of chest pain. Results from the HeartBeam algorithm will be compared with the treating physician’s interpretation and the diagnostic suggestion from the ECG to determine the accuracy of the HeartBeam software.
The study is planned to begin in March 2022. The results could assist HeartBeam in gaining approval for the product from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
“Phoebe’s emergency department is an ideal facility for our first pilot study in a clinical setting for our ED MI software product,” Dr. Branislav Vajdic, chief executive officer and founder of HeartBeam, said. “We look forward to working with the Phoebe team on this initial study, with plans for additional pilot studies for our end-to-end prescription-only telehealth system for remote heart attack detection in at-risk patients. The agreement also includes future scientific and commercial collaboration as HeartBeam brings its products to market after FDA market clearance.”
Last year, Phoebe became the only Georgia hospital south of Atlanta to earn designation as a Level 1 Emergency Cardiac Care Center, Georgia’s highest level of emergency cardiac care. This new study further cements Phoebe’s commitment to providing the best possible care to cardiac patients.
“Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of men and women in our country,” Phoebe Interventional Cardiologist Dr. Russell Jones said. “We are interested in doing anything we can to elevate the level of care we are able to provide. If this research helps perfect or confirm the effectiveness of this technology, it could end up saving lives here in southwest Georgia and around the country, and we are pleased to be involved in that important work.”
