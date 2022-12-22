...HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING
THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures of 14 to 20 degrees possible.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From Friday evening through Sunday morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will struggle to reach
freezing Saturday afternoon. Prolonged near-freezing or sub-freezing
temperatures could cause additional stress on unprotected
outdoor pipes, people, and pets.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Wind chill values of 8 to 20 degrees Friday morning into
Friday afternoon. Wind chills values of 2 to 10 degrees Friday
night and Saturday morning.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, southwest Georgia, and
the Florida Panhandle.
* WHEN...From early Friday morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...The combination of cold temperatures and breezy winds
will result in potentially dangerous wind chills, which could
result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Advisory means that very cold air and strong winds
will combine to generate low wind chills. This will result in
frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
If you must venture outdoors, make sure you wear a hat and
gloves.
&&
ALBANY – The Phoebe Heart & Vascular Team continues its long history of bringing groundbreaking cardiology treatments to south Georgia. Phoebe’s experts recently completed two advanced valve-in-valve replacements, marking the first time both procedures had been performed in the region.
“For decades at Phoebe, we have been committed to providing cutting-edge procedures to the people of southwest Georgia, giving them the chance to receive life-saving and life-improving cardiology care close to home,” Dr. Mark Cohen, Phoebe’s Medical Director of Cardiology, said. “We have the largest, best-trained and most-experienced heart and vascular team in south Georgia, and we are the only place in our region that provides many advanced cardiology treatments.”
Phoebe currently performs nearly 100 different cardiology procedures and was the first hospital in south Georgia to offer nearly all of them. Since 2017, Phoebe has performed more than 170 transcatheter aortic valve replacements, which restore blood flow and reduce symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, fainting and fatigue – all without requiring open-heart surgery. In October, Phoebe Interventional and Structural Cardiologist Dr. Tharmathai Ramanan led a team that replaced a patient’s TAVR valve by actually placing a new valve inside the old one.
“We know that valves will degenerate at some point, so being able to provide a minimally-invasive replacement option helps patients avoid open-heart surgery,” Ramanan said. “We do it the same way as the initial valve replacement, but it’s a more intricate and high-risk procedure, so even some hospitals that perform TAVRs do not offer this kind of valve-in-valve replacement."
In early December, Ramanan and Cohen also led a team that used a catheter procedure to replace a mitral valve that had been surgically implanted in a patient 11 years ago. Because of scarring from the original surgery and some other health problems, the patient was not a good candidate for a surgical repair.
“This is something that’s not done in a lot places," Ramanan said. "Most hospitals that do this procedure are academic centers involved in clinical trials that are located in larger metropolitan areas."
Ramanan completed three fellowships – in general cardiology, interventional cardiology and advanced interventional/structural cardiology – in New York before joining the growing team at Phoebe Cardiology. She gained experience in TAVR and mitral valve-in-valve replacements during her fellowship training and said she is excited to bring more of these advanced treatments to south Georgia.
“I definitely find it gratifying to use these procedures that I got training on," she said. "It just makes sense, as we continue to expand Phoebe Cardiology, that we provide more procedures that are high-risk and that patients may typically have to travel to Atlanta to receive."
Both the TAVR and mitral valve replacement patients are doing extremely well following their procedures.
