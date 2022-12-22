ALBANY – The Phoebe Heart & Vascular Team continues its long history of bringing groundbreaking cardiology treatments to south Georgia. Phoebe’s experts recently completed two advanced valve-in-valve replacements, marking the first time both procedures had been performed in the region.

“For decades at Phoebe, we have been committed to providing cutting-edge procedures to the people of southwest Georgia, giving them the chance to receive life-saving and life-improving cardiology care close to home,” Dr. Mark Cohen, Phoebe’s Medical Director of Cardiology, said. “We have the largest, best-trained and most-experienced heart and vascular team in south Georgia, and we are the only place in our region that provides many advanced cardiology treatments.”

