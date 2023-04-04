ALBANY – Phoebe Vascular Surgeon Dr. Daniel Martin recently performed his 100th clot removal procedure using the INARI Medical Flow Triever device. Phoebe began offering the procedure in September 2021, and, according to INARI, Martin reached the 100th milestone faster than any other single physician in the country.

“This procedure is a total game-changer for the treatment of pulmonary embolism and deep vein thrombosis," Martin said. "Patients see immediate symptom relief. There’s a significant need for this treatment in our area, and I’m pleased that our outstanding team has had such great success with it.”

