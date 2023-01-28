ALBANY — In today’s ultra-sensitive, ultra-partisan political climate, you mention any elected position — say “mayor” — and you can expect some kind of political blowback.
But politics has nothing to do with the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast that has been going strong in southwest Georgia’s largest city for 46 years and counting. And apolitical is how the 46th breakfast on Thursday will remain, Albany-Dougherty National Prayer Committee (ALDON) Chairman Larry Price said.
“There is nothing — nothing — political about the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast,” Price said as he prepared to put on the event for the ninth time. “It has nothing to do with political party; nothing Democrat, nothing Republican. We don’t discuss any issues, and there is no stumping by candidates.
“We are there to show support for our city and county leaders, our police, our sheriff, our fire department. We are there to show support for all of them. A lot of times, especially these days, you hear nothing but negative. There’s no such thing at this event. We are there to lift our leaders up and pray for them, no matter who they are.”
Price and his wife, Shirley, have been in charge of putting together the Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast since 2015, when they were asked by Ginny Hayman to take on the challenge in her stead.
“She was very persuasive, as you know Ginny was,” Price said. “We told her we’d give it a shot. It’s not necessarily a tough job, but it takes months of planning to get everything ready. You have to plan ahead: line up the speakers, set up the place to have it, get the tickets ready.”
In addition to remarks by Mayor Bo Dorough, former educator and Dougherty County School System Superintendent John Culbreath will serve as speaker at Thursday’s breakfast. Since retiring from the local school system, Culbreath has served in many leadership positions in the community, with agencies like the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Only 240 tickets will be sold for the breakfast, scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. at the Merry Acres Event Center at 1500 Dawson Road. Tickets are $22 per person or $176 for a table of eight.
Price said being part of ALDON and coordinating that group’s annual Prayer Breakfast and National Day of Prayer event is part of his life’s calling.
“God gives us life for a purpose,” he said. “These events are not about me or my glory, they are to glorify God. It’s an opportunity for our city and county — and other area cities and counties — to come together for a common cause.
“We’ll have representatives from two of our region’s biggest assets — Albany Technical College and Albany State University — on hand, and we’ll have representatives from the Marine Base, Phoebe, Turner Job Corps, the county school system. It’s an opportunity for all of us to pray for wisdom and guidance, not one side of town against another. Everyone is welcome.”
