Spirited Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast focuses on leaders

Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee Chairman Larry Price said politics are a no-no at the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast, scheduled Thursday at 6:30 a.m. at the Merry Acres Event Center.

 File Photo: Carlton Fletcher

ALBANY — In today’s ultra-sensitive, ultra-partisan political climate, you mention any elected position — say “mayor” — and you can expect some kind of political blowback.

But politics has nothing to do with the annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast that has been going strong in southwest Georgia’s largest city for 46 years and counting. And apolitical is how the 46th breakfast on Thursday will remain, Albany-Dougherty National Prayer Committee (ALDON) Chairman Larry Price said.

Tags

More Features

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com