THOMASVILLE – During their recent meeting, Thomasville city councilors were presented with a donation of $1,000 for Project SHARE by the Rose City Foundation, powered by Envision Credit Union. Established in 1985, Project SHARE is a statewide partnership program between the Salvation Army and power companies in Georgia that provides emergency assistance for items such as shelter, medical care and utility payments to those in need.
“The financial donation made to Project SHARE by Envision Credit Union is an incredible gesture that will positively impact our community,” Mayor Greg Hobbs said. “It is a testament to their ongoing philosophy to support local charities and organizations through their foundations.”
The Rose City Foundation was established in 2017 after the merger of Envision Credit Union and Rose City Federal Credit Union. Based in Tallahassee, Fla., and founded in 1954, Envision Credit Union serves more than 55,000 members at 12 locations throughout north Florida and south Georgia. The Rose City Foundation endeavors to support charities and organizations in the local community, such as Project SHARE. With a multiyear commitment from Envision Credit Union, the foundation is designed to continue the efforts of building community through volunteer and sponsorship opportunities in the south Georgia area.
“The Rose City Foundation powered by Envision Credit Union is proud to present the city of Thomasville with a donation to help support the community through Project SHARE,” Kellie Merck, Envision Credit Union Georgia Community's development manager, said. “Our foundation strives to give back to our community and its citizens through various donations. We are happy to include Project SHARE in our efforts and hope this donation will positively impact many in our community.”
Melissa Donaldson, the city of Thomasville's director of customer service, said that the Project SHARE program allows neighbors to help neighbors, since all funds collected locally through the program will stay in the community.
“Project SHARE is a wonderful opportunity for those experiencing hardship to seek assistance and for community members to assist others in need,” Donaldson said. “This truly allows our citizens to have access to the help they need in times of unforeseen expenses.”
City of Thomasville Utilities customers who would like to offer assistance to those in need can participate in the Project SHARE program as well.
“Through this program, our utilities customers are given the opportunity to add a charitable donation to their monthly utility bill,” Donaldson said. “Citizens may contribute any amount they would like -- $1, $2, $5 or more -- each month. This amount is automatically added to their monthly utility bill. Citizens also may choose to make a one-time donation.
“The efforts by our community to support Project SHARE has been tremendous this year. This is especially important now as we continue to see our community affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and as we move into colder weather soon, where some customers will experience a spike in their utility bills.”
Customers who wish to contribute to the Project SHARE fund can sign up by calling the city of Thomasville’s Customer Care team at (229) 227-7001 or by visiting Thomasville.org. For more information about Project SHARE, contact the Salvation Army at (229) 226-3772.
