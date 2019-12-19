ALBANY -- For people who like a little tradition with their holidays, the folks in the Historic Rawson Circle Neighborhood have a Christmas treat in store.
On Monday, from 5:30-9:30 p.m., the public is invited to visit the neighborhood to enjoy the streets lined with luminaries and to take a carriage/wagon ride through the neighborhood.
Prepaid reservations are required for the rides, which will originate at the Garden Center at Historic Rawson Circle at 808 Fifth Ave. Rides are $12, and credit and debit cards will be accepted.
For additional information about one of Albany's most treasured holiday traditions, contact Jennifer at (919) 610-7862.