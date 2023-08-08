winn dixie red cross.jpg

By making an appointment to give blood in August, Red Cross officials say donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

 Special Photo

ALBANY — The American Red Cross has seen a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations in the first two months of the summer, which makes it hard to keep hospital shelves stocked with life-saving blood products. By making an appointment to give blood in August, donors can keep the national blood supply from falling to shortage levels.

Right now, the Red Cross especially needs type O negative, type O positive, type B negative and type A negative blood donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

