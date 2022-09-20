fort benning.jpg

The federal commission that recommended last spring renaming forts Gordon and Benning in Georgia and seven other military bases named for Confederate leaders has completed its work.

The Naming Commission has submitted the third and final portion of its report to Congress, recommending hundreds of Confederate-inspired street and building names for renaming or removal.

