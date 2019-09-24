ATLANTA -- Georgia has an estimated 533,030 women-owned businesses, employing 285,237 and attributing roughly $57,120,180,000 to the state's economy, according to the ninth annual State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, commissioned by American Express, a comprehensive report analyzing data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s Survey of Business Owners and factoring in relative changes in Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
The annual report analyzes industry, revenue and employment size at the national, state and metropolitan levels to illustrate the impact women-owned businesses have on the U.S. economy. This year’s report shows that between 2014 and 2019, the number of women-owned businesses climbed 21% to nearly 13 million, employment grew by 8% to 9.4 million and revenue rose 21% to $1.9 trillion.
Georgia is ranked second in growth of number of women-owned firms since 2014 with a 27.2% increase, seventh in growth of jobs created with a 9.6% increase and sixth in growth of firm revenues with a 16% increase.
Atlanta is ranked second in growth of number of women-owned firms among the top 50 U.S. metropolitan areas with a 49.3% increase over the past five years, fifth in growth of jobs created with a 17.8% increase and 11th in growth of firm revenues with a 26% increase