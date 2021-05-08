ALBANY -- While the coronavirus pandemic kept numbers down on Saturday, the Albany Daylily Society held its 38th Daylily show at the Albany Mall Saturday. The organization meets every Saturday at noon at American Legion Post 30 in Albany. For more information, email tfearney@bellsouth.net.
