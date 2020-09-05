ALBANY — As more and more businesses re-open in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the Flint RiverQuarium is offering a number of exciting events in the coming weeks.
The facility will be sanitized and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Mask usage is strongly encouraged. Events are included with admission to the Flint RiverQuarium/Free for members.
Events planned at the RiverQuarium include:
Adventure Seekers: Build-a-Fish
Sept. 19, 11 a.m.
Come join us as we learn all about the different shapes of fishes and how their shapes help them survive and thrive in their watery homes. Participants will learn about fish adaptations and even create their own mystery fish as we explore the many fishes of our seas, rivers and lakes. After the program, bring the whole family along on an optional walk through the exhibits with our education staff to see these fish characteristics in real life and real time!
Classroom Days
Sept. 25 & Oct. 23
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Let us be your classroom. Skip the screen and join us for a day of hands-on learning at the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska Heritage Center. Our education team has designed a whole day of educational activities with a different theme each month. Students will spend time with our trained educators during our Classroom Days, which are designed around State Learning Standards to introduce and reinforce content that students are learning in school. Each day will include a trip to the Flint RiverQuarium or Thronateeska, an animal encounter, and a visit to Turtle Grove Park for our recess/active time, as well as additional crafts and learning-based games and activities. Who says learning can’t be fun?
Adventure Seekers: Herpetology
Sept. 25
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ages: 5-12
Flint RiverQuarium or Thronateeska Member Cost: $30
Non-Member Cost: $35
Join us as we learn about all things scaly and slimy as we delve into the world of reptiles and amphibians. The fun doesn’t stop there. We will get a chance to meet some of these critters up-close and personal during animal encounters.
Theme: Colors of the Water
Oct. 23
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ages: 5-12
Flint RiverQuarium or Thronateeska Member Cost: $30
Non-Member Cost: $35
Take a closer look at the colors that make up our waters and our world. Did you know there are many things used in everyday life that get their colors from natural resources? What are the colors of fish at the bottom of the sea? Ever wonder why the juice you’re drinking is colored red? Join us as we learn about the wonderful colors of our natural world.
Water, Wings & Wildlife Festival
Sept. 26
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The Water, Wings & Wildlife Festival returns this year with social distancing and safety precautions in place. Join us as we celebrate all of the creatures of the water, land and sky and leave with a renewed appreciation for the Flint River and its native wildlife. Please see our website for a full schedule of the day’s events. The festival is included with the cost of admission/free to members.
Breakfast with the Butterflies
Sept. 26
8 a.m. or 9 a.m.
This special breakfast is perfect for your tiny caterpillars ages 2-5. Our morning adventure with the Butterfly Queen will include breakfast followed by a butterfly story, craft, song, and visit to the butterfly house.
Flutter around after your morning adventure inside the Flint RiverQuarium and at the Water, Wings and Wildlife Festival. Festival admission is included with your Butterfly Breakfast purchase. Break out those wings — children are encouraged to dress up Members receive a 10% discount.
Purchase your table for this sell-out event. Each table seats eight people (children and adults) and includes a large bowl of fruit, muffins, and beverages (water and juice). Please note, due to COVID-19 social distancing we are unable to sell individual seats.
The Flint RiverQuarium, Chehaw Park & Zoo and Thronateeska Heritage Center have teamed up again to give members a chance to “swap” memberships so they can experience what each attraction has to offer. If you are a member of one of these local attractions you can get in free at the other attractions during the entire month of September.
