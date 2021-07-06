TIFTON — A colorful new exhibit featuring one of the iconic symbols of World War II begins a short stay on July 6 at the Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Georgia Museum of Agriculture.
Museum Curator Polly Huff said Rosie the Riveter will be in the spotlight at the “Beyond Rosie: Women in World War II” exhibit at the Museum Gallery July 6-31.
“The exhibit will explore the lives of real women in World War II,” Huff said. “I decided to display this exhibit as a thematic lead-in for our upcoming large fall gallery exhibition, which will feature preserved relief posters from the war.
“Rosie the Riveter is the iconic symbol of women’s involvement in World War II. She is one part of a larger story about the many ways women contributed to and were affected by war. World War II changed the everyday social, cultural and economic realities of life in the United States, especially for women.”
The exhibit touches on Rosie the Riveter, a fictional character created by J. Howard Miller to encourage women to join the work force, which became the most enduring image of their involvement in WWII. The exhibit shows the many ways in which women were motivated by patriotism to serve and participate in the global conflict.
Curated by the Museum of History and Holocaust Education at Kennesaw State University, “Beyond Rosie” is accompanied by a teacher’s guide that illuminates the topics addressed in the exhibit. The curriculum covered in the exhibit is suitable for grades 5-12 and meets Georgia Performance Standards. A self-guide based on age will be available to museum visitors as they view the exhibit.
Exhibit hours are 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Admission to this special exhibition is free with daily museum admission, which can be purchased at the museum’s Country Store.
The museum will be closed for annual maintenance during the month of August. Interested persons can direct questions about the exhibit to Huff at phuff@abac.edu.
