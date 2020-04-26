ALBANY -- While the protesters have long since moved on, their more-than-two-year efforts to stop development of the Sabal Trail Transmission natural gas pipeline through a densely populated and historic part of Dougherty County thwarted by rulings of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington, there was lingering concern among some in southwest Albany recently when J. Rich McGuire, the director of the federal agency's Division of Gas – Environment and Engineering sent a letter to Sabal Trail officials giving the agency the go-ahead to "place into service the Sabal Trail Project Phase II facilities, specifically the Albany and Dunnellon (Florida) compressor stations."
The compressor stations, vital components of the movement of natural gas along the pipeline, which runs from central Alabama to north Florida and comes through parts of Dougherty County, were among the most contentious elements of the project, which drew protests in communities all along the path of the pipeline. Sabal Trail and FERC officials assured protesters and local officials that the stations are safe.
The compressor station in Dougherty County is located at the corner of Locket Station Road and Oakridge Drive.
Among the concerns expressed by protesters were environmental issues, noise and air pollution, as well as safety issues. Local and state officials also complained of environmental justice issues because the pipeline was routed through a portion of the community primarily populated by African American citizens.
McGuire's letter, addressed to Sabal Trail's Lisa A. Connolly, general manager for rates and certificates, said:
I grant Sabal Trail Transmission LLC’s (Sabal Trail) April 8, 2020 request to place into service the Sabal Trail Project Phase II facilities, specifically the Albany and Dunnellon Compressor Stations located respectively in Dougherty County, Georgia, and Marion County, Florida. Your request complies with environmental condition 9 of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s Feb. 2, 2016 order Issuing Certificates and Approving Abandonment (Order).
Based on our most recent field inspection, Sabal Trail’s construction status reports, and the representative photos attached to your request, rehabilitation and restoration of affected areas is proceeding satisfactorily. As stated in your request, Sabal Trail commits to retaining environmental inspection staff, monitoring lands affected by the Phase II facilities, and addressing any restoration issues, as necessary. It is my expectation that these commitments will be honored and that any restoration issues that should arise will be addressed fully and promptly.
I remind you that Sabal Trail must comply with all applicable remaining terms and conditions of the order. If you have any questions regarding this authorization, please contact Mr. John Peconom, environmental project manager at (202) 502-6352.
The pipeline is a $3.2 billion project that allows Sabal Trail to move up to 1.1 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day from a collection station in Alabama to a site in northeast Florida. The natural gas will be used to service customers of Florida Power & Light and Duke Energy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.