Earlier research with hedge pruning demonstrated that hedge-pruned trees are less water-stressed and potentially more efficient in their use of water than non-hedged trees under the same irrigation schedule. 

 UGA Photo: Lenny Wells

TIFTON -- Georgia is the nation's leading pecan-producing state — and University of Georgia researchers intend to keep it that way. Working with an international team of experts, four faculty members from the UGA College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences have received a U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture award for the second phase of a study to adapt one of Georgia’s top commodities, the pecan.

The $737,227 award will further their interdisciplinary research project, called “Trees for the future: Coordinated development of genetic resources and tools to accelerate breeding of geographic and climate adapted pecans.”

Jordan Powers is the public relations coordinator and writer for UGA's College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

