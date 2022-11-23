Sherwood Christian Academy senior Gabby Naylor arranges nutcrackers atop museum displays in the Georgia Museum of Surveying and Mapping during Sherwood Christian Academy’s Community Service Day at Thronateeska on Nov. 16.
Sherwood Christian Academy juniors and seniors served at the Thronateeska Heritage Center during their Community Service Day on Nov. 16. The students helped the Thronateeska team unpack and set up the Santa exhibit in the history museum in preparation for upcoming Christmas events at Thronateeska this holiday season.
Special Photo: Rebecca Johnson
Santa Claus is coming to town ... for the Thronateeska “Selfies with Santa” event Dec. 1 that kicks off a monthlong display of all things Santa at Thronateeska.
ALBANY — Santa Claus — a whole lot of Santa Clauses, as a matter of fact — is coming to town.
Literally hundreds and hundreds of Santas that are part of the annual exhibit that will fill the Thronateeska History Museum in the Union Depot to overflowing will be on display starting Dec. 1 during the “Selfies With Santa” gathering. The exhibit, much of which is owned by Santa’s No. 1 southwest Georgia helper, Don Fisher, features hundreds of versions of Jolly Old St. Nick and documents Santa’s appearance through the years and around the world.
The highlight of “Selfies with Santa” is an appearance by St. Nick, who will be available for photo ops from 5-7 p.m. Activities at the Dec. 1 event include:
♦ Selfies with Santa or the option to pay for a professional photo;
♦ Hot chocolate bar;
♦ Cookie decorating;
♦ Holiday-themed activities;
♦ “Season of Light” Planetarium show ($5 per person, plus tax/free for members)
The Santa Claus exhibit will be on display Dec. 1-31. Admission is free.
Other holiday-themed events at Thronateeska during the holiday season include:
♦ The “Season of Light” planetarium show — Saturdays in December, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Created by Loch Ness Productions, “Season of Light” uses images, video, animation, and sound to tell the story of how holiday traditions are connected to the sky above. December is the darkest month of the year, and people all over the world have held festivals, lit candles, and tried to bring light to the darkness of the winter sky. “Season of Light” also explains the seasons, the winter constellations and speculates about the Star of Bethlehem.
Winter Break Camps — Dec. 19-23, Dec. 27-30
Get the most out of your child’s winter break this year with camps held jointly at the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska. Campers will take daily trips to the Flint RiverQuarium and Thronateeska, meet new animals, visit exhibits, and participate in daily games, activities and crafts.
Children will have fun while learning through hands-on activities. Every day brings a new adventure.
Ages: 5-12 years, Camp Time: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. After-camp care is available. Members get a 10% discount on all camps and half-price after-camp care.