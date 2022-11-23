ALBANY — Santa Claus — a whole lot of Santa Clauses, as a matter of fact — is coming to town.

Literally hundreds and hundreds of Santas that are part of the annual exhibit that will fill the Thronateeska History Museum in the Union Depot to overflowing will be on display starting Dec. 1 during the “Selfies With Santa” gathering. The exhibit, much of which is owned by Santa’s No. 1 southwest Georgia helper, Don Fisher, features hundreds of versions of Jolly Old St. Nick and documents Santa’s appearance through the years and around the world.

