ALBANY — History will be made when the National Church of God in Christ Inc. meets here March 23-24 to consecrate Oscar Benton Jr. to the office of Bishop and Jurisdictional Prelate of India Sixth Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction. Benton is the Pastor of the Historic Monroe Street Church (AKA Words of Restoration International Ministries, Church of God in Christ) in the city of Albany.
The church of God in Christ Inc., is the largest African American Pentecostal denomination in the United States, established by the late Bishop Charles Harrison Mason in 1907.
The Church of God in Christ has congregations in 112 countries around the world and a membership of 6.3 million and continues to expand under the leadership of the newly elected Bishop J. Drew Sheard, who serves as Presiding Bishop, Chief Apostle of the Church of God in Christ: Eight in Succession.
Benton answered the call to the ministry at age 14. He preached his initial sermon in 1976 in Gaston County, N.C. Benton was mentored by the late Bishop Robert Gittens and the late Bishop J.H. Sherman (Chairman of the Board of Bishops, Church of God in Christ). Benton was ordained in 1981 by the late Bishop Milton Mathis of the California Northwest Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction. Benton later was mentored by and served under California, Northwest Jurisdictional Prelate, the late Bishop W.W. Hamilton (General Board Member Church of God in Christ).
Benton served as assistant pastor and president of the State Evangelist Department. He served in the United States Army and, while stationed at Fort Ord, Calif., served as District Evangelist President for the Monterey Peninsula District. Additionally, while serving in the United States Army in Berlin, Germany, Benton established “Truth Deliverance Evangelistic Center,” where many souls were saved and delivered.
Benton has earned a bachelor of arts degree in Pastoral Ministry, a master’s degree in Ministry, and a doctorate degree in Theological Studies from the Bethany Bible College and Seminary. He was appointed in July 1995 by Bishop A.D. Williams as pastor of Monroe Street Church of God in Christ in Albany, where he has served for 27 years as pastor and 46 years in the ministry, traveling across the world preaching the gospel.
Benton served as administrative assistant to Bishop A.D. Williams and the late Bishop Oliver J. Haney of Northern First Georgia Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction for 18 years. He’s served as the superintendent of the Southwest Georgia Metro District for 17 years. He has served for the past 10 years as the Expeditor of the O.M. Kelley Institute in the National Holy Convocation, Church of God in Christ Inc.
Benton is also a published author and has written several books and recorded an apostolic encouragement CD, as well as launched a Christian magazine entitled “The Apostolic Voice.” He also established the I-Can Center (InterCity Community Advancement Network) and established Kingdom Global Life Theological Seminary School.
Benton traveled to India in June 2018. It was from that visit a fellowship was established in the Rajahmundry Region of India, which started with 34 pastors and through constant traveling to India and preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and providing training, the work has grown to 120 churches that are a part of the now India Sixth Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction.
Benton not only is the pastor of the historic Monroe Street Church of God in Christ, which is one of the first Pentecostal African American Church in the city of Albany, established in 1924; he also is an anointed gospel preacher, a visionary leader, and continues to have a tremendous impact in the city of Albany and in the community. Through his leadership, his church continues to provide outreach to the community; he has provided mentoring to young men and provided support in the community in the time of disasters that have taken place in Albany.
Benton is married to the anointed Prophetess Diane Benton, who serves faithfully and works diligently besides her husband in the ministry.
Benton has brought many innovative ideas, prayer meetings, revivals and conferences to enhance not just the lives of the congregation that he serves but to others throughout the city of Albany. He has birthed out many children not just in Albany, but throughout the world.
Church officials proclaim it a great honor that the National Church of God in Christ Inc. will bestow this elevation upon Benton in the city of Albany. The Consecration service will be held March 24 at 7 p.m. at Litman Cathedral House of God Saints in Christ, 1129 W. Whitney Ave. in Albany. The host pastor is Bishop-elect Michael White. Family, friends and leaders from around the United States are planning to attend the historic occasion.
For additional information, contact the church at (229) 496-1159 or contact Lady Diane Benton at (470) 757-2366 or email Ladybenton@icloud.com.
