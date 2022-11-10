Weather Alert

This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **Nicole's outer rainbands with tropical storm force wind gusts entering the Florida Big Bend** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and Coastal Wakulla - A Tropical Storm Warning and Storm Surge Watch are in effect for Coastal Franklin - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie, Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland Wakulla, Irwin, Lafayette, Lanier, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes, Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole, Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth * STORM INFORMATION: - About 180 miles southeast of St Marks - 28.2N 82.2W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement West-northwest or 295 degrees at 16 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ **CONDITIONS DETERIORATING RAPIDLY AS TROPICAL STORM NICOLE MOVES ACROSS THE TRI-STATE AREA TODAY AND TONIGHT** The center of Tropical Storm Nicole is currently over west-central Florida and will continue moving northwest, passing near the Nature Coast late this afternoon and evening, then into the Florida Big Bend and southwest Georgia tonight as it begins a northward turn. Nicole will is expected to exit southwest Georgia Friday morning. Tropical storm conditions are entering the Southeast Florida Big Bend, including the adjacent coastal areas this morning. Tropical storm conditions will continue spreading northward over the rest of the Florida Big Bend and Southwest Georgia from late this morning into this evening, where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. Dangerous storm surge is possible along the shorelines of Apalachee Bay. Storm Surge Warnings remain in effect from the Ochlockonee River to the mouth of the Suwannee River. Storm Surge Watches remain in effect from Indian Pass to the Ochlockonee River. Normally dry land near the shoreline could experience 3 to 5 feet of inundation, especially east of the Ochlockonee River. Storm total rainfall of 2 to 3 inches will be a concern for all areas east of a line from Dothan to Apalachicola. A lack of recent rainfall will allow the ground to absorb some of the heavy rain, however, torrential rainfall over a short period of time leading to isolated higher amounts could lead to isolated flash flooding. Isolated tornadoes are possible east of the I-75 corridor in south Georgia. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * SURGE: Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant impacts from the Ochlockonee River to the mouth of the Suwannee River. Potential impacts in this area include: - Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast. - Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low spots. - Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and numerous rip currents. - Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers. Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in unprotected anchorages. Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts along the shore of Franklin County. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts east of a line from Dothan to Apalachicola. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across the Florida Panhandle and portions of Southeastern Alabama. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts east of the I-75 corridor of Southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include: - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. Elsewhere across the eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama, and southwestern Georgia west of I-75, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution. Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly ventilated area. Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed evacuation orders issued by the local authorities. If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of strong winds or flooding. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 4 PM ET, or sooner if conditions warrant.