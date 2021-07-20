ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced that She Leads will host its 12th event, “Securing Capital: Navigating the Process,” on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
Registration for this free seminar is open to all Georgians.
“Securing Capital: Navigating the Process” will focus on securing capital for nonprofits or for-profits in the form of debt or equity. Panelists will discuss how to prepare for meetings with potential lenders or investors, and what to expect from them throughout the process. The speakers will suggest resources for participants to secure capital for their own nonprofits and for-profits.
“As a small business owner, I know how important accessing capital is to a company’s success,” the secretary of state said. “Through programs like She Leads and the Invest Georgia Exemption, I am happy to make that process easier for Georgia’s entrepreneurs.”
The event will be moderated by journalist Donna Lowry. Speakers for this free webinar include Finance Savvy CEO and creator of Your Profit Playbook Marguerite Pressley Davis; president of SheLends Consulting Maria “Mayte” Peck, and founder and principle of The KAL Firm Kaseem Ladipo.
She Leads is a financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Raffensperger as part of his multifaceted financial literacy platform and is administered through the Securities and Charities Division in partnership with Investor Protection Trust. These free webinars feature industry leaders who discuss resources that can help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.
The office of the Secretary of State invites all Georgians to attend this free and informational event and to stay informed on all things She Leads by following us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter by using the handle @SheLeadsGA.
