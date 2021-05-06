ALBANY -- Sherwood Christian Academy announced this week that Ashlynn Dapper and Samuel Scardino have earned the titles of valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, for the school's Class of 2021.
Valedictorian Dapper graduates with honors and will be attending Anderson University (S.C.), where she earned the prestigious Presidential Fellows Scholarship for full tuition. She plans to major in communications. Some of her achievements include being the STAR student at SCA, being named a headmaster scholar, and being a member of the National Honor Society.
Ashlynn has earned a gold medal for exemplary community service. She was awarded an ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award and received the Georgia Certificate of Merit. She also lettered in fine arts and participated in spring literary competition. She served as student body chaplain in student government and received the school's Christian Character award. Ashlynn was selected to participate in the Mitchell EMC Washington Leadership Tour. The daughter of Steve and Janet Dapper of Albany, Ashlynn has attended SCA for seven years and is a member of Sherwood Baptist Church.
Salutatorian Scardino graduates with honors and will be attending Columbia International University to major in business administration. Some of his achievements include being a headmaster scholar, a member of the National Honor Society, and being elected junior class president. "Sammy" also received the ACSI Distinguished Christian High School Student Award and the Georgia Certificate of Merit. He has earned a gold medal for exemplary community service and was a two-year letter winner in fine arts. The son of the Rev. Mark and Karma Scardino of Albany, Sammy has attended SCA for five years and is a member of Sherwood Baptist Church.
Sherwood Christian Academy will hold its 32nd commencement exercises for the class of 2021 at Sherwood Baptist Church on May 14, at 7 p.m. Former Vice President of ACSI and current headmaster of Southside Christian School in Simpsonville, S.C., Sam Barfell, will deliver the commencement address to the graduates.
