southwell daisy.png

Taking part in Blair Moore's DAISY Award ceremony were, from left, Chris Dorman, Jennifer Yancey, Stephanie Lipman, Ivy Gay, Mallory Eubanks, Olivia Wade, Cara Goodwin, Tyler Montoya, Tonia Garrett, Jason Moore, Lilian Weber, Brandy Cameron, Moore, Dr. Brent Savelli, Ketra Cunningham, Sherri Savelli, Karlo Weber, Stephannie Nugent, Lacey Merritt, Eric Morris and Daniel Goff.

 Special Photo: Southwell

TIFTON – Blair Moore, a registered nurse at Tift Regional Medical Center was recently honored with the DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

Moore works in the Intensive Care Unit at Tift Regional Medical Center and has worked for Southwell for more than 2 1/2 years. She was nominated for the award by the spouse of someone she cared for in the ICU in the spring of 2022.

Tags