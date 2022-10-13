Taking part in Blair Moore's DAISY Award ceremony were, from left, Chris Dorman, Jennifer Yancey, Stephanie Lipman, Ivy Gay, Mallory Eubanks, Olivia Wade, Cara Goodwin, Tyler Montoya, Tonia Garrett, Jason Moore, Lilian Weber, Brandy Cameron, Moore, Dr. Brent Savelli, Ketra Cunningham, Sherri Savelli, Karlo Weber, Stephannie Nugent, Lacey Merritt, Eric Morris and Daniel Goff.
TIFTON – Blair Moore, a registered nurse at Tift Regional Medical Center was recently honored with the DAISY Team Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation's program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.
Moore works in the Intensive Care Unit at Tift Regional Medical Center and has worked for Southwell for more than 2 1/2 years. She was nominated for the award by the spouse of someone she cared for in the ICU in the spring of 2022.
The nomination form described Moore as “wonderful, kind-hearted, and compassionate” and said that Moore and the rest of the ICU team at TRMC treated them “like family and not just a number.”
“Blair is a positive asset to the ICU,” Michael Thompson, TRMC's ICU manager, said. “She really cares for her patients and has a great bedside manner that shows patients and families how much she cares. I am so proud to have Blair on our team.”
The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses has been adopted by health care facilities around the world to celebrate nurses for their extraordinary care and compassion.
“We are proud to be among the health care organizations participating in the DAISY Award program,” Tonia Garrett, chief nursing officer for Southwell, said. “Nurses like Blair go above and beyond for their patients, and we are grateful to the DAISY program for recognizing that.”
