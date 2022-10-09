nurse plushies.jpg

Tift Regional Medical Center Registered Nurse Destiny Garmon shows off the stuffed animals she uses in her “Pediatric Plushies” program.

 Special Photo: Southwell

TIFTON — Destiny Garmon, a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at Tift Regional Medical Center, recently launched a “Pediatric Plushies” program for children admitted to the emergency room at TRMC. In September, Garmon, was awarded a DAISY Award for her efforts with the program.

Garmon initially started the program in February of 2022 with $5 stuffed animals that she purchased herself. She made a basket, composed an email to the staff and envisioned it to work like an exchange program.

