ALBANY -- The Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee (ALDON) has announced speakers for the city's observance of the 71st National Day of Prayer, scheduled for noon on May 5.
Attorney Gail Drake, the Rev. Gary Brady and Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler are the scheduled speakers for the National Day of Prayer. Music selections will be directed by the Rev. Charles Jones, who is the minister of music at First Baptist Church of Dawson.
The Albany observance, whose theme is "Exalt the Lord who has established us" from Colossians 2: 6-7, will be held in the courtyard of the Albany-Dougherty Government Center.
"Everyone is invited to gather in the courtyard behind the fountain," ALDON Chairman Larry Price said. "Come with an expectant heart for what God can do when His people pray."
Drake has served as an attorney in the Albany area since 2000, focusing on defending the poor and fatherless, and as an advocate for the elderly. She enjoys serving in ministries at The Anchorage, Salvation Army, Ballet Theatre South and Rock International. She and her husband, Greg Drake, have two children. They are members of Albany Gospel Chapel and sing in the Albany Chorale.
Fowler has served Dougherty County as its coroner since 2012. He also serves as pastor of Americus Holiness Deliverance Temple. He is a native Albanian and a proven influential community and spiritual leader. He has increased community awareness of opioid abuse, drowning danger, suicide and homicide prevention. He and his wife, Carolyn, have six children and four grandchildren.
Brady is the Pastor of Christ United Methodist Church of Albany. He was called to preach at age 16. He and his wife, Jane, have been married for 55 years and are parents of three children and eight grandchildren. He has served nine congregations over the course of his five decades of ministry. A native of Thomasville, he has become active in the Albany area.
Jones and his wife, Judy, have served many years as Musicians on Missions, singing in concerts, and at revivals and worship services.
Music and sound for the National Day of Prayer will be provided by Steve Parker of Parker Music of Albany.
The Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee comprises Wanda Mitchell, Price, Jones, Gil Ward, Parker, Ida Fowler, Jimmy and Kay Fuller, Laura and Ben Benford, Fred Sumter, Cathy Ivey and is open to others. The group serves in memory of the late Ginny Hayman.
For more information, contact Price at (229) 317-3900 or email price2406@bellsouth.net.
