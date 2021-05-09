Squawker, another stupid demand: Some realtors are calling for the end of the term “master bedroom.” Ridiculous!
This is what's wrong with the Republican party. Liz Cheney, as conservative as they come, is in danger of losing her leadership role because she had the audacity to call Trump out on his big lie. Yet they defend Marjorie Taylor Greene, an admitted QAnon Qultist, because she is willing to lie for Trump. Bowing down to one man is a sign of weakness.
It's funny how those now complaining about stimulus money going out to Americans had no problem with it when Trump was trying to use it to win an election. Didn't work for him.
When will President Biden wake up and remove his head from that dark place that prohibits him from seeing the truth? 2022 will show him it’s too late for him.
The GOP has been disgusting and immoral for years, but now they've completely lost their collective sanity. Most of them need to be involuntarily committed to a psychiatric hospital. Too bad there aren't enough facilities to accommodate them all. That Masked Man
I, for one, am so glad to see Carlton Fletcher writing more stories. We're not agreeable on many political issues, but he does a fine job of reporting news. Keep up the good work.
I am beginning to question the integrity of a local furniture company that fails to deliver time after time. I know that our mistake was paying all of the money up front in February. The delivery was supposed to in March then April then moved to May and now mid-June. I can’t believe the supplier has defaulted on every date of proposed delivery.
COVID has caused a lot of new ignorance in people that used to have some kind of common sense. Just take off the damned mask so you can get some oxygen and think again.
If your bank isn’t going to open, at least make sure the ATM is functioning. Deposit function out of order.
The story on Phoebe honoring Dr. Mendenhall is a great tribute to a great man. Blessings to you, sir.
Squawker, the excessive amount of "stimulus" money continuing to be paid to those able to return their jobs is just idiotic. Biden should be curtailing this money so we can restart what was a healthy economy. Sadly, the Democrats reek of welfare again and again as they look to control the masses.
Consider the 30-40 million illegals here (most Hispanic/Latinos), the new arrivals and more to come. They speak Spanish. They will multiply and cause this country to become another Spanish-speaking country in this hemisphere, complete with drug cartels, gangs and corruption that one sees in Central America and Mexico.
With impunity, protesters riot, burn, loot, attack congressmen, reporters, innocent officers, defy every law, damage cars in barricaded streets, cost billions in damage, with courts dismissing every charge. Yet the Feds are investigating Minnesota police for not protecting (protesters') rights. Bend over America, this is your tomorrow.
How about you get reparations from those that captured and sold the slaves to begin with. I believe they were mostly Arab and African.
