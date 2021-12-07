squawkbox@albanyherald.com
In Saturday’s SEC championship game, Alabama defeated Georgia 41-24. It was like the Return of the Jedi. Roll, Tide!
Mike Keeley delivered another delightful evening with the “Let Heaven and Nature Swing” program. This Porterfield UMC annual event (except for COVID 2020) is one for all to enjoy. Mike’s selections of songs, singers and instrumentalists resulted in an award-worthy performance.
If Joe Biden was serious about stopping the COVID virus, he would close off the border and keep illegals from freely coming in.
Someone wrote how much they appreciated the Dec. 2 letter from Winston McCuen. I had to go back and read that letter as I remembered it as a George Wallace-type manifesto. What can you say to a person who believes others are three-fifths of a person or that indigenous people should not have been allowed to be citizens? “Segregation now, segregation forever.” Wallace’s manifesto won’t die.
Purdue has entered the gubernatorial race with Trump’s support. Let the RINO Hunger Games begin. Purdue blames Kemp for costing the GOP two senate seats. And he’s vowed to keep Abrams out of the state house. In reality, the Georgia voters handed Trump, Purdue and Loeffler their defeats. Let’s keep Georgia blue.
Finally, somebody with a little common sense writing an editorial in The Herald. Way to go, Will Thault, your points are extremely well-made and well-taken. Please keep up the good work.
Whatever you do, don’t buy a home in Dougherty County. There are too many bills coming due.
I visited your city over the past weekend to participate in the Exchange Club of Albany Car Show/Swap Meet. I left with a feeling of envy. Your community is such a nice one; I was amazed at the sense of unity that prevailed. I expect to have an opportunity to come back to Albany for business soon. I look forward to it.
To the baloney-eating but not slinging SMR: You, sir, are not an SMR. Not all Republicans are SM. I spent 33 years between the USMC and police. Some of my best friends are Republicans, and none of them are SM, though we do disagree politically. Different mindsets don’t have to make us enemies. And for the record, I’ve already made that baloney sandwich. It was delicious. Signed, Yours Truly
I’m not a fan of Carlton or B.J. Fletcher, but I’ll admit I was touched by his tribute to the soon-to-be ex-commissioner in Sunday’s paper. Sad but true: A true friend is rare these days. Good luck, Ms. Fletcher. Keep writing articles like this, Mr. Fletcher.
Proposition 47 was approved by California voters to reduce petty theft and drug offenses to misdemeanors and release some 12,500 inmates guilty of said crimes. What a roaring success for the criminals who are smashing and grabbing jewelry, electronics and, of course, Louis Vuitton gear with no fear of jail time. Not so good for taxpayers, business owners, the general public. The Patriot
We have been told Social Security is going broke and will not support us much longer. It is strange they never say this about welfare.
“Yours Truly” is in the minds of the misinformed squawkers. Just saying.
