I'm so glad we'll be getting a good radio station here in Albany. I listen to Rock 105, but it doesn't always have a strong signal therefore doesn't come through clear. I like everything Tara has written, and she she knows her music. I hope it all works out.
Carlton, in trivializing breaking into an opponent’s headquarter to collect damaging information, you are forgetting that’s how the Watergate scandal started, resulting in President Nixon’s resignation. Stealing an opponent’s yard sign may not be that serious, but it exposes the character of the politician doing it.
If things go as expected -- and I am a loyal listener to Rock 105 in Tifton, so I know how it should go -- Albany is finally going to get a decent radio station. After listening to "canned" DJs faking like they're from here and the same songs over and over, I can't wait for the new station to go on the air.
Amen, Carlton Fletcher. Let's quit making such a big to-do over political signs and get on to trying to make our community better. Right now it's looking more and more like a lesser-of-two-evils choice in Ward IV.
All the other radio stations in this area better wake up -- the Queen Bee is about to sting some butt.
Is it just me or should the president of the Albany-Dougherty County Economic Development Commission, Justin Strickland, wear socks with suits in the office? Kind of hard to sell Albany when you look like you should live in San Francisco.
Thank you, Albany Herald, for the fascinating story about the young man in the Dougherty County Jail who is awaiting sentencing. I'm very interested in his case because of the miscarriages of justice that happen regularly in the Dougherty County court system.
Albany Herald headline Sunday: "Organizers envision 'new day' for Albany State." ASU ... has nothing good going for it. The Board of Regents understands the grave mistake they made merging Darton with ASU. The only remedy is to remove ASU from the University System. Smile ASU, you will get to keep your HBCU designation and all the federal subsidies that go with it.
Maria Butina, an undercover Russian agent, was recently deported to her homeland after serving 15 months in federal prison for infiltrating the highest levels of the NRA to influence American politics. Whose side is the NRA on?
ASU claims to want “diversity and inclusion” until it’s time to diversify and include people.
Alabama should not be no 1. They have not beaten anybody. LSU should be no 1.
If we are asking people to pray for President Trump, let's be specific: Pray for honesty, integrity, empathy, and that he be presidential and represent all Americans.
The best thing downtown Albany has going for it is Jimmy's hot dogs. I go at least twice a year and have never been disappointed.
The gloating by the "church squawker" regarding Marietta reminds me of a person who angrily ended a theological debate by saying, "You are gonna go to hell and I'll be glad."
I miss the days when the residents of Radium Springs had a reliable mail carrier. The USPS needs to do a better job of screening applicants.