Thank you, Miller-Coors: All of the contributions the company and your employees make to this community are greatly appreciated.
Good luck, Mr. Stephen Collier. I appreciate your work ethic and all you have done for the city of Albany. Here's hoping Mr. Carter will be the same kind of public servant.
What you need, Fletcher, is a really good neurologist. Obviously, something shorted out during your last colonoscopy, and you're processing all information bass ackward.
I, for one, was so proud to see Dr. Black and others at Phoebe lining up Thursday to get their COVID vaccines. Perhaps -- we should all pray -- this is step one in our long nightmare being over. Thanks, again, to Scott Steiner for your excellent leadership during this pandemic.
Look, the elephant in the room is that young, black men living in poor parts of large cities are both the victims and the drivers of a lopsided amount of gun violence in America. Any so-called “solution” to the “gun violence epidemic” ought to start by acknowledging this truth. Politicians, gun-control activists, Hollywood elites, media talking-heads need to stop dancing around this reality and confront it head-on.
Now Dr. Fauci is saying parents should not see their children at Christmas time. This mad man has completely lost his mind and should be sent to the funny farm.
I guess Demetrius Young (Popeye Claus) is trying to buy votes by offering toys and other inducements to get people to come out and vote. Wonder if there will be any weed-for-I-Voted-stickers exchange?
It amuses me that liberals are called "radicals" when we're not the ones carrying assault weapons, denying facts and science, and supporting a crooked politician's attempts to overturn a democratic election. That Masked Man
Fletcher, I used to be one of your biggest fans, loved your writing. But you did not learn to embrace our great President Trump, so now I try to ignore you.
How many freshmen Auburn football players does it take to change a light bulb? None. That's a sophomore course.
It's amazing how far the NFL, once the country's favorite sport by far, has fallen. Stripped down -- as Major League Baseball was -- it has stirred up very little interest in the fans who pay all those exorbitant salaries. Baseball, meanwhile, was a great distraction. Maybe it has to do with player attitudes, hmmm?
We better enjoy the low cost of gasoline now because when Joe Biden gets in as president, the cost will go up to $5 or $6 a gallon. The only consolation is that Democrats will have to pay the same price unless they can figure out a way to cheat. They are experts at that.
We have government by those who chose to participate. Be sure there is at least one chec point to balance against a complete movement to socialism by the Democrats. Vote Republican in the Senate runoff.
You want to know what it's really like in Venezuela, not what Rush Limbaugh tells you to say about it? Ask the ladies at The Seven Cherries Bakery. They came from there. At least you'll get the real story.
If wishes were horses beggars could ride.
