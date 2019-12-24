squawkbox @albanyheraldcom
All I want for Christmas is for someone to remove that pile of construction and household debris by the road in the 3200 block of Old Dawson Road. And, yes, Code Enforcement has been called. Numerous times.
In this time of loud-mouthed and obnoxious politicians, I’m thankful for the peace and quiet of Christmas and the one for whom the holiday was named. We need to think more of Him and less of those politicians who care not for mankind.
Merry Christmas, Squawkbox. May your holidays be filled with something that will take your minds off following your masters in the opposing political parties. Maybe you could look skyward for leadership, not to Washington or Atlanta.
You’re right, Squawker. We’d be a lot better off with Bodine Sinyard representing us in Washington.
The critic of the “oxymoron” squawk should be informed that the author is an 82-year-old military veteran and retired professional. And that they have forgotten more about the Constitution, English language, and especially logic than any brainwashed liberal will ever know. Your last sentence revealed that you qualified yourself for the last syllable of the word label. It is better to keep one’s mouth shut and be thought to be uninformed than open it and remove all doubt.
God bless us all ... Merry Christmas.
Squawker, you can’t blame Trump for every business that closes; nice try, though.
Social security and Medicare will be cut in Trump’s second term. Mitch McConnell has said they needs cuts to bring down rising debt Republicans and Trump have created with tax cuts and tariff welfare for farmers.
Sarah Sanders, who claims to be a Christian, learned her lessons well at the feet of Trump. She wasn’t modeling Christ when she mocked Joe Biden for his stutter during the Democratic debate.
You’re so right, Carlton. We need to take the keys away from these pampered city employees and cut off those expensive trips. We the taxpayers are paying for all of that, and we get no benefits.
After seeing the Sheriff’s Office’s Shop with a Cop, are there no minority children in Dougherty County that need help? Just asking.
I ran into a seedy-looking man downtown today and was prepared to be asked for money when he approached. Instead, the man said, “Sir, I hope you have a great Christmas and that the Lord blesses you.” Best Christmas present I’ve gotten so far this year.
The Democrats will find out in November most voters are not in favor of big government.
This old woman Maxine Waters is such a sourpuss that she needs to suck on lemons to try to make herself sweet. However, that would be a lost cause.
The Democrats have put this country’s democracy on trial. They are wanting to change this country from a democratic government to a socialist-communist country. We are just one election away from being a dictator-run government.
As we celebrate Jesus this Christmas, let’s not forget His chosen one in the White House who is as close to a disciple as we have in modern-day America.
Future Presidents should be on notice that abuse of power and obstruction of Congress is impeachable conduct.