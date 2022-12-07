As close as the Georgia senatorial runoff was, it’s obvious that, had the Republicans put forward a viable candidate, they would have won. Unfortunately, next time they’ll run Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is even loonier than Walker, if possible. Then they’ll run Howdy Doody.
We all hope for prosperity for Albany, but investment districts in Albany compared to the same in Atlanta are not quite the same. Commissioner Warbington should look to another comparison.
Moved into our quiet neighborhood, with unmufflered Mustangs running stop signs, alley racing four-wheeler teens, 11 p.m. boombox, firecracker BBQs heard a mile away. But now explain, why, when afternoon walking the pit bull, ”you” are carrying a bat. Oh, right, it’s Albany.
Walker lost, so Warnock heads back to D.C. Now can we all please try to find enough common ground so that a single vote or two is never an issue with the business of America? Tune out the left-coast fantasy world freaks, the right-wing past dwellers and just work on our economic future. The Patriot
Trump is a has-been. Get as far away from him as possible.
1.8 million Georgians voted for Herschel Walker to be our U.S. Senator. That is a very sad fact.
Instead of a lyin’, cheatin’, stealin’, immoral football player, we got a lyin’, cheatin’, stealin’, immoral reverend for Senator?
This is not a reaction to Warnock winning a six-year term in the Senate, but we need to refrain from electing preachers to political office. Their arrogance and refusal to do what’s best for the people who elected them — not their church — is not conducive to good government.
The Republicans lost the senate because of weak senate leadership. Mitch McConnell is a joke. He would rather work with Chuck Schumer than Kevin McCarthy.
Unbelievable, the post office on Meredyth Drive actually got the outside drop box fixed in two days ... now put a security camera on the building to stop these mail robberies.
I am a Democrat. Liz Cheney for President.
Democrats want to lower the voting age to 16. Why stop there? Lower the voting ago to 5. Truthfully, they should raise the voting age to 21. Sixteen-year-old’s are not mature or responsible enough to vote about important issues they have yet to deal with.
What do you do with peanuts? Roast them, boil them and make peanut butter. What do you do with buckeyes? Beat them in the Peach Bowl.
Oh, Patriot, and to think I was thinking about letting you run my campaign. Far right-wing extremist Donald Trump is the one who suggested termination of the Constitution. Furthermore, the NFAC proved in Stone Mountain how cowardly your so-called citizen army is. Signed, Yours Truly
Being born and raised Southern, I really enjoyed David Carroll’s column in today’s AH (Dec. 7). Those of the right age can truly relate to all the colloquialisms.
Pat-riot, which party held the presidency for the following events: Iran Contra, Watergate, 911 attack, Iraq War, WMD lies, 2008 Great Recession, two impeachments and Jan. 6 terrorist attack? Simple, one-word answer.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.