Newsflash: All Americans who care about democracy, the rule of law, and not allowing the Trump cult to take over this country care about the Jan. 6th Committee and its findings. Only MAGA RINOs try to downplay the insurrection or refer to the event as “the Jan. 6th fiasco.”
What a laugh. Pat Riot is exposing the thoughts of black and Hispanic voters of Georgia. You barely have a sane thought, how could you possibly relay that of people you consistently suggest are your inferiors?
When I read delusional Republicans proclaiming that Herschel Walker had “won” the debate with Warnock, I went back and watched it a little more closely, trying to be as objective as possible. Walker was an embarrassment, as opposed to eloquent, well-thought-out answers from Warnock. Only in Bizarro Republican World did Walker win the debate.
My Albany Utility bill is for services through Sept. 27, but I didn’t receive it until Oct. 15 with a due date of Oct. 25.There is no excuse for not getting these bills to the customer within a week after the billing period.
A huge stack of toilet rolls fell on me in the supermarket. I’m OK though, just soft tissue damage.
Herschel Walker pulls out a toy badge during the debate to show he is a police officer? Better keep his award for winning a game of Operation hidden or he’ll try to perform open-heart surgery. What a buffoon.
If you Democrats were so smart, Albany would not be such an undesirable place to live and work. And climate change believers, read the Bible. It is all explained and predicted. Most likely you will not believe it, even if you read it in black and white.
I saw an online political ad of Raphael Warnock’s where allegedly Republican voters said they would vote for Warnock because he is honest. This ad itself is dishonest. How much campaign money did Warnock spend to have those actors tell those lies?
Too bad the boutique, black-themed hotel in downtown Albany wasn’t ready for homecoming. Maybe in a few years or so.
Yours Truly, the Atlanta Journal Constitution states that Abrams has about 79% support from black voters, with 75% of black men supporting her. Those numbers are down from the 97% of black women and 92% of black men who supported her in 2018. Yours Truly is truly a liar, not the Squawker who made the comment about Stacey losing support.
Nobody can accuse my carrier of being efficient. Sometimes it takes two trips by my house to get the job done.
Someone needs to clue Coach Gabe in on homecoming scheduling. You don’t play a strong team on homecoming, when all the alumni are back in town. Still, Homecoming 2022 was special for a whole lot of reasons. Go Rams!
I read that the new Westover extension will include a roundabout. Most people in Albany don’t know how to use a blinker, and you expect them to safely manage a roundabout?
I heard that parade chaperone swearing at the top of her lungs, too. And we wonder why children today are so vulgar and anti-social. Why couldn’t someone in charge have snatched this woman off the streets and sent her to the gutter where she belongs?
