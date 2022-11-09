squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Yours Truly, you don’t have any hope of future votes if you insist on being an enemy combatant to everyone. And for your general knowledge, the states were not united during the War of Northern Aggression.
Monday’s editorial page was a great read without that bomb-throw Reagan.
Liberal media question the intelligence of Republican voters. Funny, I was questioning the intelligence of Democratic voters.
Trump peddles in lies and deceit. He is successful doing this because the fake Christians in this country allow him to do it.
Some learn by reading. Others learn by observation. The rest of us have to pee on the electric fence. — Will Rogers
Albany City Commissioners think they can slip their pay raise by us dumb citizens who elected them. Wrong. We will not forget. All but those who buy their votes or count on racism to get elected will not be back in office to collect that money.
Tim Ryan, a good talker but bad liar. He defended the money for the hiring of IRS agents instead of border agents to replace retiring agents down the road. We need border agents today, not 40 years from now. The IRS can wait.
Improve public health; censor all the right-wing, far-fetched, off-the-wall, incoherent squawks from Pat Riot and his like-minded minions. However, you will need more than a cork to shut these misguided morons up.
I’ll re-evaluate after the elections are finalized, but I am so happy that the endless, idiotic TV ads are about to end. And, yes, I do mute the TV when one of them comes on. One of the biggest wastes of money in the history of the country.
Jalen Johnson, it appears, was elected on false pretenses. He promised the people who actually voted for him that he’d do all these things, none of which he’s done. He did, however, vote himself a raise.
When I think about what The Greatest Generation went through getting us through the Depression, World War II and rebuilding after the war, I’m ashamed of what out country has become. Politicians don’t give a damn about the country, just themselves. Shameful.
10 November 2022, Happy Birthday MCLB Marines, point of the spear, first to go last to know.
It’s almost comical watching Republicans exhibit moral outrage at supposed comments made about Herschel Walker. I don’t remember that same outrage when Donald Trump mocked the disabled person or any other stupid comments Trump made. You cowards didn’t complain then; keep your hypocritical mouths shut now. The Equality Man
Some days I need the music, and some days I need the lyrics.
I don’t give one whit how any of you voted, and I don’t care who won. I just hope you on the outer edges of the lunatic fringe on both sides can just let this nonsense go and move on with your lives.
People in Arizona and other states standing at voting precincts with automatic weapons ... the American Way under Trump’s worshipers. Making America Hypocritical Again.
No big deal about jobs added in October. People had to come out of retirement or get second jobs to offset high prices plus it is the Holiday season where people are adding jobs.
