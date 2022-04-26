squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Loved the squawker comments on Albany/Dougherty commissioners and the mayor spending all of these millions like drunken sailors on projects that will not amount to a hill of beans. if they want to help the citizens, stop property taxes on senior citizens. How can they spend all of this money and not take care of the people that need it most?
Terry Mattingly offered a well-thought-out OpEd regarding the state of the church in Germany according to Emeratis Pope Benedict XVI. Ratzinger was a much maligned pope who produced some very poignant encyclicals. His prediction of a smaller more organized church in Germany is for the better. We need more popes like this Vicar of Christ.
Wait a minute. It’s going to cost $15,000 for someone to tell the county commission how much it will cost to redo the water tower at Radium Springs. What happened to free estimates?
I sure hope all the residents of Dougherty County aren’t going to have to pay for this ridiculous water tower.
When did education shift its focus away from the three Rs to indoctrination?
It would have been nice to have a “front page” picture, the start of the article and a picture of the winning painting done by Mr. Tyler Miller and his winning artwork. Mr. Miller we are so very proud of you and look forward to appreciating your work in the hallowed halls of the Cannon Tunnel Corridor in Washington. Keep up the good work.
To any honest Trumpsters, Google how many lies Trump has told since 2015. I hope you have lots of time on your hands reading the results.
Who won the debate between Kemp and Perdue? I don’t know about the winner, but the loser was obvious ... the people of Georgia. To think that any one of these two clowns could sit in the governor’s office the next four years is frightening.
Is there no end to the stupidity of what we as taxpayers have to fund? Now they are talking about spending $15,000 to find out what it will cost to persevere a water tower. Maybe I am wrong maybe there is nothing more important to this community than saving a tower.
If you think giving an award to a person who died two years ago is “cool,” you’re wrong. It’s foolish.
Pat-riot, wrong again. Anyone knowing your approach knows you are lying, so why get offended? It is the process you and your party use to lead the blatantly unknowing, falsely focused QAnon followers whose theories you push in your rants. Now, this narcissist will waste space that people could use to share real concerns and ideas.
Inflation is highest in 40 years and is fueled by high energy costs. We have all the oil and gas we need under our feet if we would drill and frack for it. The best way to combat inflation is to increase supply.
While Americans cheer the ruling on lifting the mask mandates on airlines, MSNBC, NBC, ABC and CBS are in a manic mode. Get over it, it has been way past time to pull the masks off. If you want to look stupid wearing a mask, go for it.
Unless the person printing about Herschel Walker beating his wife has actually seen him doing this, they need to keep their damn mouth shut.
