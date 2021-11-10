squawkbox@albanyherald.com
While all y’all ridiculous Squawkers who think you’re having an impact by jumping on the Republican or Democratic bandwagon in Washington are busy buying into the partisan bull that’s stifled our nation, your own community is on the verge of crumbling in around you. Wake up.
Yours Truly, in case you haven’t heard, even CNN has joined Fox News in reporting how far Sleepy Joe’s poll ratings have dropped. The bottom is yet to come.
The Republicans in office in Georgia can say they don’t want to increase Medicaid because of the cost, but the truth is they don’t care if small children in the state are going without health care. As long as they get to feel that they’re in control, that’s all that matters.
Sad sign of the times in Albany: “I love my pastor” signs that boast of some of the most evil individuals who’ve ever set foot in a pulpit. Maybe before you proclaim your love (worship?) of these evil men, you ought to look a little deeper into their background. Their actions certainly aren’t deserving of anyone’s love, much less a church body’s.
What is the deal Albany, Georgia? Last week you missed out on a deal with a solar energy company that went to Lee County. In the heart of great hunting country, now you missed out on Remington and 850 jobs? Please Albany/Dougherty Economic Development people, tell us all what is the problem. Why can’t you recruit industries?
It’s so ludicrous that some people believe the “big lie” of local politics: That B.J. Fletcher was in Washington on Jan. 6 during the Trump riot. What’s really bad, though, is that some of the main people who are spreading that lie call themselves preachers and stand in front of congregations spreading lies on a weekly basis.
Here’s how you have a city government collapse in on itself: You have only 14% of your registered voters bother to show up at the polls for an important local election. All these Squawkers worried about Virginia politics ... how many of you got out and voted in the Albany municipal election? We have a runoff coming up ... people need to get off their asses and vote.
When you discover the Grand Canyon was once under an ocean, you realize climate change is normal for our earth.
Braves MVP for the year? How about the front office that went out and got Soler, Rosario, Pederson and Duvall at the trade deadline? Those guys were instrumental in the Braves making the playoffs and vital to their winning the Series. Two of them were MVPs in the NLCS and World Series. That’s smart baseball.
George Suarez has my vote as businessman of the year in southwest Georgia. He’s not just giving people jobs, he’s helping his employees to have a promising future. This is the kind of “farmer” we can all support.
Why do the squawks by Yours Truly and That Vaccinated Man bother people so much? They’re just expressing opinions like the rest of you. So you don’t like their opinions. Does that give you the right to call them names and vilify them? Just as you have a right to worship at the trough of Trump, they have a right to support their political leaders.
