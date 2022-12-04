squawkbox@albanyherald.com
Sad days at the Pat-riot house: Fellow Oath Keepers going to the big house.
Interesting comment on a lack of morals of football players and those players being allowed to continue on the field. Look what happens when we talk the talk but shutter from walking the walk. When we do not apply consequences to these players, they will go through life breaking rules and becoming sham Senate candidates like Herschel Walker.
Novel ideal. Why not set up Slappey and Mall development areas using the same procedures that have served us well in downtown development?
It’s time to hang the Democratic thieves starting in January and continuing throughout the next two years. Jail time should be in their futures. Use the Twitter information and put the crooks in jail.
Teeheehee ... These die-hard Republicans keep telling each other they have to elect Herschel Walker to control the Senate. News flash: Democrats will still hold the majority in the Senate, no matter who wins in Georgia. I understand, this modern math is tough.
So a former Republican Kentucky governor pardons a man who goes on to commit three strangulation cases. Sounds like you people are the ones soft on crime and wanting to release all the criminals back into society.
I’ve seen Republicans repeatedly condemn Lorenzo Heard, Sanford Bishop and many other black politicians for transgressions, real or imagined. I wonder how many of these so-called constitutional conservatives will condemn Donald Trump for saying the Constitution should be suspended and he “installed” as president. The Equality Man
An Albany family (Burnt Tree Mobile Home Park) has been burned out and needs your help. I have donated and hope you also will: https://gofund.me/9df14b55.
The only reason Warnock is Senator today is because in the 2020 election Republican voters didn’t show up during the runoff. Don’t let that happen again. Republicans, go out and vote. Ten minutes of your time is worth six years to help save this country.
Scott Ludwig, I also bleed orange and blue. If someone could get Spurrier, Wuerffel and Tebow together for a picture, signed by all of them, it would be a hit for sure. Would be a great idea for Gator Collective.
I know what you mean about being in love with baseball, Carlton. Enjoy the sport for what it is, not for the greedy people who play it. My dreams die had ... I am definitely looking forward to another spring training.
Why don’t the Democrats send the current president to campaign on behalf of Warnock?
I hate to tell you Squawker, but Twitter probably won’t be in business very long now that your hero Musk is in charge.
Oh, squawker, I can feel your anger in your one-line squawk. You are right about one thing: I am arrogant. But it is an arrogance born of demonstrated ability, something that unqualified people such as yourself wouldn’t understand. Don’t hate me for exposing your weaknesses, hate yourself for being weak. Signed, Yours Truly
If Isaac Newton hadn’t invented gravity, all the stuff we drop on the floor would float on the ceiling. Not even taught in history class anymore.
